BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackSky Technology in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for BlackSky Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for BlackSky Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.
BlackSky Technology Stock Down 5.0 %
BKSY opened at $1.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $205.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. BlackSky Technology has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackSky Technology
BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.
