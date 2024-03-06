Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Issued By Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $72.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.55. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $139.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

