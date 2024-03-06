Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEON opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.05. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Get Neonode alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investor AB boosted its position in Neonode by 821.4% in the second quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Neonode in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neonode by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Neonode by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neonode in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.