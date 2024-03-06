Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $125.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 13.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
