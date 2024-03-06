ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.92 on Friday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ClearOne by 86.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 387,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares during the last quarter. 7.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.