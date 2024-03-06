StockNews.com Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brightcove by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 18.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
