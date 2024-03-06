Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.55 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

