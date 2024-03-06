Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE REED opened at $1.55 on Friday. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.