StockNews.com Downgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FTAI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.95.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.02. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $59.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.89.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.