AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $179.45 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $182.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total transaction of $1,008,839.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

