TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of TXMD stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

