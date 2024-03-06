Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $34.69 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.98 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.18%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 420,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,350,000 after buying an additional 19,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,806,000 after purchasing an additional 37,821 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Free Report)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.