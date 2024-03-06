SAP (NYSE:SAP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SAP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $187.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a 52 week low of $113.64 and a 52 week high of $191.34.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SAP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,007,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in SAP by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SAP by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,491,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

