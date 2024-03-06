BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BTSG)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrightSpring Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for BrightSpring Health Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

BTSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BrightSpring Health Services from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $9.19 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

