Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 29.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 104,590 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 617.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Koppers

In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $966,914.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $966,914.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,430 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

