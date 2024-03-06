William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.
1stdibs.Com Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $203.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.02. 1stdibs.Com has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38.
Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com
Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1stdibs.Com Company Profile
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
