MacroGenics (MGNX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MacroGenics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In other news, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 16,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $277,655.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $153,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,636 shares of company stock valued at $827,498. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

