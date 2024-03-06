John Wiley & Sons (WLYB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLYB opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLYB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth approximately $1,679,000.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

