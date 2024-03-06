KLX Energy Services (KLXE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of KLXE opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. KLX Energy Services has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KLX Energy Services from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 710.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

