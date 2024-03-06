Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Formula One Group in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Formula One Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Formula One Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $72.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.80. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 155,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

