Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Landsea Homes in a report issued on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSEA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LSEA opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Landsea Homes by 298.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 26.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 484,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 102,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 18,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $225,800.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

