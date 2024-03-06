Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTLF. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.



