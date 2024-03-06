Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1,759.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 218,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 207,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

