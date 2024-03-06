Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE:NRP opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Resource Partners
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.