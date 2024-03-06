Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NRP opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.72. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,350,000. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,812,000 after buying an additional 15,359 shares in the last quarter. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

