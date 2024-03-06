Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

ASPS stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $79.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 38.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

