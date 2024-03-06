Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.08 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

