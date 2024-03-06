Concrete Pumping (BBCP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.08 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Concrete Pumping Stock Performance
NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Concrete Pumping
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.