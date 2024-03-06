Brokers Offer Predictions for Mohawk Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.74 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MHK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Shares of MHK opened at $118.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.26.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

