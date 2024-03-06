Nordic American Tankers Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nordic American Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nordic American Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $838.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the second quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.96%. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.