William Blair Comments on Nayax Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYAX)

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nayax in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nayax’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nayax’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Stock Performance

NYAX stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $919.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Nayax has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

About Nayax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nayax by 621.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.