Papa John’s International, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Papa John's International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $70.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $87.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

