Stantec Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stantec’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $912.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 240.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,326 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

