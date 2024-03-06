Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Martinrea International’s current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. Paradigm Capital lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$24.00 to C$21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.44.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$11.60 on Monday. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$11.10 and a 12-month high of C$15.23. The company has a market cap of C$920.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

