Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital Power Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPX. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.27.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.1 %

Capital Power stock opened at C$37.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.04. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$35.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

