Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 5.2%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Austal Price Performance
Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Austal has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.
About Austal
