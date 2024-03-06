Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of Funko stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.

Insider Activity at Funko

In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

About Funko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Funko by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 429,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Funko by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 311,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 625,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 272,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after purchasing an additional 231,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 212,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

