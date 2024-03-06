Funko (FNKO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Funko stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Funko has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $340.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.21.
In other news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares in the company, valued at $466,451.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
