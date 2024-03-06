Bilibili (BILI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.98. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILI. Barclays downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nomura cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Bilibili by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 113,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 57,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 11.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

