DocuSign (DOCU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 207.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $66.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,383. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 27.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 21.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

