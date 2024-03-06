ArriVent BioPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 6th (NASDAQ:AVBP)

ArriVent BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 6th. ArriVent BioPharma had issued 9,722,222 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $174,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVBP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

AVBP opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

