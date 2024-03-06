Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Zai Lab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.85). The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $18.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.83. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $41.05.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Zai Lab by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,829 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after acquiring an additional 139,832 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $3,714,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at $613,757.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

