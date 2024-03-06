Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.23 EPS.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $223.28 on Monday. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $177.63 and a 1-year high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Articles

