Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.89) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.27). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VRDN. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $18.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,133,000 after acquiring an additional 342,749 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 3,082,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,336,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,361,000 after buying an additional 552,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,918,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 516,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

