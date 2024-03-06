Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of WEX in a report released on Thursday, February 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $13.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WEX’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $223.84 on Monday. WEX has a 12 month low of $161.95 and a 12 month high of $225.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.26.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million.

In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,479 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

