Markforged Holding Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markforged in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.45 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of MKFG opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Markforged has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Markforged by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Markforged by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

