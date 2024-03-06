Markforged Holding Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:MKFG)

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markforged in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $1.45 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markforged’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Markforged’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.
Markforged Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of MKFG opened at $0.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.47. Markforged has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.30.
Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.
