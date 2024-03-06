InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,283.0 days.

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

