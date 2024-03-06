InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the January 31st total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,283.0 days.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $10.97.
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.