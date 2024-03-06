CarParts.com (PRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $142.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.03. CarParts.com has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRTS

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.