Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.88. Gevo has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,395,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 437,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,635 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

