Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVOGet Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.88. Gevo has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo

In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gevo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,787,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,395,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,591,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 437,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 5,722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,405,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,635 shares during the period. 39.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Earnings History for Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

