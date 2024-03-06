Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Gevo Stock Performance
GEVO stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.88. Gevo has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gevo
In other news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $30,722.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,914.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
