Insider Buying: Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Acquires 41 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld bought 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($189.41).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

On Wednesday, January 31st, Toby Courtauld acquired 36 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($187.79).

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 1.2 %

GPE stock opened at GBX 368.60 ($4.68) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £932.48 million, a P/E ratio of -281.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 394.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 403.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.62. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 350.40 ($4.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 580.50 ($7.37).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 453 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Read Our Latest Report on GPE

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.