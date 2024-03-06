AerSale (ASLE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect AerSale to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $467.55 million, a P/E ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 0.26. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10.

Get AerSale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,622,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 31,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,538,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after buying an additional 122,809 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerSale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.