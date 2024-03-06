Nine Energy Service (NINE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.41.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 910,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 177,573 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.