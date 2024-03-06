BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BJ stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $78.88.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

