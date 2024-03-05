Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Has $457,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.5 %

KO stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.52. 12,125,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

